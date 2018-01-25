Bartow man arrested after 12-year-old accidentally shoots himself with his gun

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have arrested a Bartow man after his 12-year-old nephew accidentally shot himself on Wednesday, injuring his hand.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of East Davidson St.

According to a police report, Michael Caraway, 23, of Bartow, had asked his nephew to run to his vehicle and grab his phone charger. Also inside the vehicle was an unsecured gun.

When the kid got into the car, he picked up the gun and it accidentally discharged.

The boy was rushed to Bartow Regional Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his hand. He was later transported to Saint Joseph’s Children’s hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said after the shooting, Caraway threw the firearm into an undisclosed phosphate pit because he was “scared,” knowing that his unsecured firearm had been involved.

He was arrested and charged with Tampering with/Destroying Evidence related to a Criminal Investigation (Felony-3) and Failure to Safely Store or Secure a Firearm (Misdemeanor-2).