TORONTO (WFLA) – A baby one-horned rhino calf enjoyed some time in water for the first time this month.

In a video posted to the Toronto Zoo’s YouTube account, the baby is seen playing in a shower with his mom.

The zoo said the baby was only four days old at the time and wasn’t too sure of the water, especially when he was splashed by his mom.

