HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance finding a missing, endangered, Brandon woman.

Officials say 48-year-old Lorianne Callahas left her home in the 10000 block of Horace Ave. She took her purse, but left behind her cell phone and medication.

Anyone with information on her disappearance should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-820.