After 6 years, DUI manslaughter suspect Christopher Ponce expected to enter plea

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the eve of justice for Wade and Lynn Angel, a day they’ve been hoping and praying for, for nearly six years.

Friday, Christopher Ponce is scheduled to enter a plea and be sentenced on DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

Rewind to July of 2012. Wade and Lynn’s son, 20-year-old William, was out with a few friends in Tampa.

They were driving down I-275 near I-4 when a drunk driver hit William Angel’s Mustang head on. His two friends survived, but he died at the scene.

Highway Patrol Troopers arrested the driver of the car that hit William’s, Christopher Ponce.

Why did it take six years?

Ponce posted bond and was released shortly after his arrest. He was supposed to wear an ankle monitor, but authorities say he disabled the monitor and fled the country.

He was on the lam until April of 2017, when he was finally tracked down in Spain and brought back to the states to face the charges.

Lynn Angel doesn’t believe Ponce is one bit remorseful for what he’s put the family through.

“He is remorseful and sorry because he got caught,” said Lynn. “If he was truly remorseful, these last three and a half years he’s been gone in Spain he would’ve thought to himself, ‘I made a mistake I need to turn myself in.'”

News Channel 8 caught up with the Angels at St. Pete/Clearwater International Airport, where they were picking up good friends who are attending the hearing Friday afternoon.

Both say they don’t know what to expect. Wade says it’s difficult to put his emotions into words.

“Right [now] I don’t know how to feel,” said Wade. “I mean we don’t know [what’s] going to happen tomorrow.”

Lynn has similar feelings.

“Haven’t been able to sleep. Nervous,” said Lynn. “I don’t know if i can use the word excited. ”

Friday’s hearing is scheduled to take place at the Hillsborough County Courthouse at 1 p.m.

