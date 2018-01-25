8 fun things to do this weekend INSTEAD of Gasparilla | Jan. 26-28

1. Indie Market Night’s Exchange (Friday)

Check out the first ever fun night market featuring dozens of vendors, music, and craft beer legends. Get the details

2. Pro Rodeo Extreme Edition (Friday, Saturday)

Grab your boots and spurs for a night of fun for the whole family. Experience Polk County’s largest wild-west extravaganza where cowboys and cowgirls travel from across the nation to compete. Get the details

3. NHL All-Star Weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Tampa will be hosting one of sports biggest events this weekend bringing in tons of events. Get the details

4. Tampa Bay Home Show (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

If your home needs an update this is an opportunity to see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services from more than 600 exhibits under one roof. Get the details

5. Forks & Corks (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Kick off your culinary adventure with delightful winemaker dinners across the Tampa Bay area. Get the details

6. Kumquat Festival (Saturday)

Come and enjoy the unique, quaint and family fun of “old Florida” during this annual one of a kind festival. Get the details

7. Art Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

The 45th annual event is an invitational, judged, indoor and outdoor exhibit and sale of original artwork including painting, photography, mixed media, glass, sculpture, metal, wood, ceramics, and jewelry. Get the details

8. Music In The Afternoon (Sunday)

This casual afternoon will feature light refreshments and plenty of dancing and socializing to the classic music of “The Rhythm Kings.” Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY