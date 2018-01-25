3 people stabbed at gas station in Indian Rocks Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Odessa man is accused of stabbing three people at a gas station in Indian Rocks Beach late Wednesday night.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a stabbing at the Sunoco gas station at 2601 Gulf Blvd. at 10:54 p.m.

An initial investigation found there was a fight involving possibly five people. The fight began at the Sunoco, but when deputies responded they were led to PJ’s Oyster Bar, about a mile and a half south of the gas station.

Three people suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were transported to local hospitals. One of the victims was stabbed in the neck and left shoulder.

Deputies say all three stabbing victims gave them conflicting stories about what happened.

One victim did not want to prosecute but went to the hospital.

Deputies say Lawrence Jester, 30, admitted to stabbing the three people and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.