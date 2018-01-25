2018 NHL All-Star Weekend schedule of events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place in Tampa this year. There many fun events leading up to the skills competition and big game itself, some of which don’t require tickets to attend.

Enterprise NHL All-Star Friday Night

Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. – Curtis Hixon Park

Kick off your All-Star weekend with the Friday night concert, headlined by Fitz and the Tantrums.

2018 NHL All-Star PreGame

Jan. 26, 5-10 p.m.

Jan. 27, Noon-11 p.m

Jan. 28, Noon-3:30 p.m.

A free, three-day hockey fan festival will open before the All-Star Weekend festivities. The fourth annual NHL Mascot Showdown will take place and NHL memorabilia including the Stanley Cup will be on display.

2018 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

Jan. 27, 7 p.m. – Amalie Arena

Catch your favorite stars compete in events like accuracy shooting, fastest skater, hardest shot and the breakaway challenge. See if tickets are still available.

All-Star Red Carpet

Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. – Amalie Arena

Meet and greet the NHL’s greatest stars as they walk the red carpet before facing off in the All-Star Game.

2018 NHL All-Star Game

Jan. 28, 3:30 p.m.

With Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper to coach the Atlantic Division, Steven Stamkos elected captain for the division and Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevsky and Brayden Point (Victor Hedman was also chosen, but has since suffered a lower body injury and has been replaced by Point) on the team, the 2018 All-Star Game is not something a Bolts fan should miss. See if tickets are still available.