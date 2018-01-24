Woman fatally struck by vehicle in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said an older woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred on 4th Street North near 74th Avenue North.

Police said a woman sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

4th Street will remain closed in both directions between 73- 75th Avenue North as police investigate the crash.

