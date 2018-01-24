Suspect sought after woman beaten with metal object, robbed in St. Pete

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said a 53-year-old woman was beaten and robbed of her possession during her walk home Tuesday night.

The suspect may be wearing a dark UPS NASCAR jacket similar to the one in the picture.

The violent robbery occurred around 8:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of 66th Street North.

Surveillance video captured near the scene shows a man following the victim shortly before the incident.

Police said he later grabbed her purse and hit her with a metal object, leaving her seriously injured.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” black man in his 20s to 30s, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark UPS NASCAR jacket. He may be riding a dark-colored mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.  Tipsters can also text text SPPD + their tip to TIP411 or message the department’s Facebook account.

