VIDEO: ‘Porch pirates’ strike South Pasadena home

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women, dubbed as “porch pirates” who were caught on camera stealing a package from a residence in South Pasadena.

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 3.

Surveillance video captured two unidentified white females arrive at a private residence located at 6540 Gulfport Boulevard. The video shows one of the culprits stealing a package from the victim’s front door.  Deputies said an additional unidentified subject was involved.

The first suspect is described as a white female in her 20s with brown or dirty blonde hair and a tattoo on her right ankle. She was wearing a black t-shirt with a large diamond printed on the front, Adidas shorts with a lime green logo, black sandals and black socks.

The second suspect is described as a white female in her 20s with dirty blonde hair. She was wearing a white tank top, light-colored cloth pants and black tennis shoes when the theft occurred.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective M. Cox of the Burglary and Pawn Unit at 727-582-6349 or mcoxjr@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

