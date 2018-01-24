Tampa native, former FOX 13 reporter killed in Kabul hotel attack

(WFLA) – Tampa native Glenn Selig, a high profile crisis manager and former investigative reporter for Tampa’s FOX 13 News was among the 22 people killed during a 14-hour siege at Afghanistan hotel this weekend, his company has confirmed.

“Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father. The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received,” Selig Multimedia said in a statement regarding his passing.

Selig was an award-winning investigative reporter at FOX 13 News in Tampa before starting The Agency, a crisis management company in 2007. He later established The Agency’s parent company, Selig Multimedia, Inc.

In October, Selig was hired by Richard Gates, a former deputy chair of the Trump campaign, after Gates was charged with operating as an agent of Ukraine and laundering “tens of millions of dollars in income” during that time.

Selig was one of multiple American killed and injured in the Taliban’s attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul. The Taliban has since claimed responsibility for the attack.