ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Ronkeire Stewart was last seen near the Save-A-Lot at 28th Avenue and 34th Street North.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact police at 893-7780 and reference report number 2018-003571.