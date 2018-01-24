SpaceX test fires Falcon Heavy, aiming to launch in ‘a week or so’

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) — SpaceX has fired up its Falcon Heavy in a critical launch pad test and could launch its newest, biggest rocket in “a week or so,” Elon Musk said.

The Falcon Heavy briefly roared to life for the first time Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center.

All three boosters – 27 engines in all – were tested. The thunderous booms could be heard at the press site three miles away, as huge white clouds of engine exhaust billowed upward. Everything appeared normal.

SpaceX has said it is aiming for a February launch.

“Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so,” SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said after the test.

The long-anticipated test flight will carry up a Tesla Roadster belonging to Musk, who heads both the rocket and electric car companies. Musk has repeatedly warned the rocket could explode. If successful, his red sports car will end up in orbit around the sun, traveling as far out as Mars.

