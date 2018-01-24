Sheriff: Manatee deputy did nothing wrong in fatal shooting of unarmed man

38-year-old Corey Mobley threatened a deputy and claimed he had a gun

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County’s sheriff said the deputy who shot and killed an unarmed man in Bradenton did nothing wrong.

According to Sheriff Rick Wells, on Tuesday evening, 38-year-old Corey Mobley arranged to meet his estranged wife at a gas station on Cortez Road.

The couple was meeting to exchange children when they started fighting. Dramatic cell phone video shows Mobley yanking his wife out of the car as his son tries to stop him. After the incident, Mobley took off and led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Mobley got out of his car around 6th Street West and started “running [on foot] through the backyards and over fences,” said Sheriff Wells.

When a deputy and his K9 partner finally tracked him down, “the suspect, Mr Mobley, tells our deputy I got a gun for you!” described Wells. “The deputy at that time draws his weapon, he asked to see the suspect’s hand, the suspect continues to put his hands in his waistband as if he has a gun.”

Witness Malachi Alford says Mobley never showed his hands.

“He got shot. He got shot twice and then he got back up and walked towards the cops and they had shot him two more times,” Alford described.

“The deputy gave him every opportunity to remove his hands from his waistband and to surrender to the commands that were given him,” said Wells.

Mobley was later pronounced dead. The deputy later learned Mobley did not have a gun.

“We have not found a gun, even though he implied to our deputy several times that he had a gun and he was reaching into his waistband as if he was pulling out a gun,” said Wells. “There’s no doubt that he [followed protocol.] He did exactly what me or any other deputy would’ve done under the circumstances.”

Alford feels Mobley deserved to get shot.

“I mean yeah, he had told the cops that he was going to shoot them with a gun so, that’s suicide [by] cop,” said Alford.

The sheriff says Mobley has a small criminal record but there’s no indication why he took things this far.

“There’s nothing to indicate that his life was that bad that he would want to do that so we don’t know what his intentions were,” said Wells.

The deputy is taking it hard and is receiving counseling. He has not been identified yet.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and then it will be turned over to the State Attorney’s office.

Follow John Rogers on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s