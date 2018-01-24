Polk County Youth Fair features huge hog show

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Celebrating seven decades of some of the best things the county has to offer, the Polk County Youth Fair features one of the largest hog shows in the state.

The animals are raised and cared for by children ages 8 to 18.

Less than 24 hours ago, 314 hogs were sold to local farmers.

One of the most unique things about the fair is there is no midway, there are no rides, there is no carnival and there are no entertainment acts.

What they do have is all youth educational exhibits that include a “Family Consumer Science” area where students learn woodworking crafts, table setting and creating a menu skills and how to bake a cake.

The Polk County Youth Fair runs through Monday, Jan. 30. Learn more here.

