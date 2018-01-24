Police: Tampa shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wednesday afternoon shooting in Tampa left one person in critical condition, police said.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Tampa Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of E. Emma St.

Upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim in critical condition.

Investigators say three black males in their late teens to mid-20s were reportedly seen leaving the scene of the crime in a 2009-2010 light-colored sedan with tinted windows.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No further details are immediately available.

