Police give update on search for Tampa native missing from Orlando since 2006

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Wednesday marks 12 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse from Orlando.

Kesse disappeared on Jan. 24, 2006 when she was just 24 years old. According to our NBC affiliate WESH, she left her apartment and was never heard from again. Investigators still don’t know what happened to her.

Kesse graduated from Gaither High School in Tampa.

On Wednesday morning, Orlando police posted a missing poster on Twitter with a photo of Kesse before she disappeared. The poster also features an age progression photo showing what Kesse could look like today.

“Today marks 12 years since the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse,” the department said. “At the Orlando Police Department, we never stop searching for missing persons.”

The department also included a picture of a person of interest in the case.

They are asking anyone with information to call (321) 235-5300.

Police are expected to give an update on the case Wednesday morning.