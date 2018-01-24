Pedestrian killed in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 26-year-old pedestrian died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Pinellas Park.

Pinellas Park police say Jamatia Dorsette was in the 4600 block of 70th Avenue when he was hit by a Nissan Altima driven by Jevon Williams, 28 of St. Petersburg at 7:45 p.m.

Dorsette was transported from the scene to Tampa General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Williams remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

70th Avenue was blocked during the investigation.

No charges have been filed.

