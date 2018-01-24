Palm Harbor University High School teacher arrested for sexual battery on 16-year-old, taught at other schools

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit arrested a Palm Harbor man who is a former teacher on Wednesday for sexual battery on a minor.

According to detectives, the investigation began on Nov. 11 when the now 24-year-old victim informed a school official of their past inappropriate sexual contact with a current teacher at Palm Harbor University High School.

The school official reported the allegation to the school resource deputy and school officials.

The suspect, Matthew Pinder, 43, was employed as a teacher at Calvary Christian High School and serving as a mentor to the juvenile victim, a student.

Detectives say Pinder admitted in engaging in appropriate sexual activity on at least two occasions with the victim.

Pinder was arrested on Wednesday at Palm Harbor University High School and charged with one count of sexual battery.

Prior to being taken to the Pinellas County Jail, Pinder resigned as employment as a teacher with the school.

Pinder was employed at the following schools:

  • Indian Rocks Christian School, 2000-2002
  • Calvary Christian High School, 2002-2004
  • Calvary Christian High School, 2009-2011
  • Palm Harbor University High School, 2011-2018

Pinder was a Scoutmaster of a Boy Scout Troop and was the Den Leader for a Cub Scout Pack in Pinellas County.

Detectives say there may be more victims and they are requesting the public to come forward with any information regarding inappropriate contact Pinder may have had with other children.

Anyone with information regarding other potential victims is asked to contact Detective Meredith Dimundo with the Crimes against Children’s Unit at 727-582-6200.

