Officials: Golf cart may have sparked house fire in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire officials say a fire at a home in Brooksville may have been caused by a golf cart.

The Hernando Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 7100 block of Cedar Lane following reports of an apparent explosion.

Upon arrival, crews observed a fire at the rear of the home and heavy fire and smoke inside the home and into the attic space.

No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

Investigators say a golf cart that was parked alongside the rear of the home may have caused the fire.

The intersection of State Road 50 and Cedar Lane are closed as crews work to contain the blaze.

An investigation into the fire will be forthcoming once it is extinguished.