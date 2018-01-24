Michigan State president announces resignation in wake of scandal involving Larry Nassar

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Latest on the sentencing of Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar and other developments in the case (all times local):

9 p.m.

Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has announced that she is resigning.

Simon is stepping down in the wake of a scandal involving Larry Nassar, who worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor. Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

Many of the victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar.

In her resignation letter, Simon said as tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable. She acknowledged she was a natural focus of the anger as president.

Simon, who earned her doctorate at Michigan State in 1974, was promoted to school president in 2005.

___

8:30 p.m.

A person familiar with the situation says Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon will resign on Thursday.

The person spoke Wednesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the resignation hadn’t been announced.

___

By Associated Press Sports Writer Larry Lage in East Lansing.

___

5:40 p.m.

Another member of Michigan State University’s governing board is calling for school President Lou Anna Simon to resign over criticism that the university mishandled complaints that former campus doctor Larry Nassar was sexually assaulting athletes.

Dianne Byrum on Wednesday became the second of the university’s eight trustees to support her resignation. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison for molestation allegations.

She says in a statement that it is “clear that the public has lost confidence” in Michigan State’s administration, and “changes are needed to move the university forward.”

Byrum also says she is “disgusted” by comments from fellow trustee Joel Ferguson, who apologized Tuesday for saying there is a lot more going on at the university than “this Nassar thing.”

___

4:30 p.m.

Michigan lawmakers have voted overwhelmingly for a resolution seeking the ouster of Michigan State University’s president over allegations that the school missed chances to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar from sexually assaulting girls and women.

The state House approved the nonbinding measure hours after Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison. Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The resolution says legislators have “lost confidence” in President Lou Anna Simon’s ability to lead a transparent investigation, to implement changes, to protect students and to lead the university. It calls for her to resign or be fired by Michigan State’s governing board.

The board so far has stood behind Simon, while awaiting a review by Michigan’s attorney general.

___

4:10 p.m.

Michigan State University says Larry Nassar’s prison sentence is an “important step toward justice.”

Nassar was a sports doctor whose reputation in the gymnastics world brought many young elite gymnasts to his campus office. He admits sexually molesting them with his hands.

Michigan State spokesman Jason Cody says the crimes were “horrific and repugnant.” Nassar was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison Wednesday.

The Michigan attorney general plans to investigate how Michigan State handled years of allegations against Nassar. Critics have called for President Lou Anna Simon to resign.

The NCAA is conducting its own review.

___

3:10 p.m.

A seven-day hearing for a Michigan sports doctor ended with tears, hugs and applause after he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molestation allegations.

Kyle Stephens grew up as a friend of Larry Nassar’s family and was the first victim to testify in court last year. She was glad to attend the sentencing and called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch my monster be put away.”

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday for molesting girls and young women at his Lansing-area home and his Michigan State University office. But the judge heard days of statements from more than 150 women and girls who said the abuse happened around the world.

Kaylee Lorincz was one of the last to speak in court. She later said she’d been crying all day but felt “so happy.”

___

2:45 p.m.

The CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee has announced an independent investigation intended to determine how the sexual abuse attributed to former USA Gymnastics sports doctor Larry Nassar could have gone on as long as it did.

Scott Blackmun said the third-party investigation will attempt to determine “who knew what and when” when it comes to Nassar.

Nassar on Wednesday was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Blackmun praised the recent resignations of three USA Gymnastics board members, but said all current directors in the organization must also step down.

Blackmun said the U.S. Olympic Committee is “incredibly sorry” and did not ensure that the girls and young women were not given a safe opportunity to pursue their dreams.

___

2:25 p.m.

The judge who handled the case of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar is calling for an investigation of how years of allegations against him were handled.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina says “justice requires more” than what she can do. She sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday for sexually assaulting girls and young women. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette last week accepted Michigan State’s request to investigate how the school handled complaints about Nassar. Michigan State said a “review is needed to answer questions that persist.”

Many victims say they reported Nassar’s abuse to various members of university staff. Michigan State said campus police got its first report in 2014. The Ingham County prosecutor declined to file charges.

___

2 p.m.

The president and CEO of USA Gymnastics is applauding a judge for giving Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar the maximum sentence of up to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women and girls.

Kerry Perry says Nassar’s behavior was “horrific.” She praised the courage of more than 150 accusers who testified or had statements read at his sentencing hearing. She says she’s “profoundly saddened” they were hurt.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He admitted molesting girls and young women under the guise of treatment for sports injuries. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar on Wednesday to 45 to 175 years in prison.

Perry says she’s committed “to focus each and every day on our organization’s highest priority – the safety, health and well-being of our athletes.”