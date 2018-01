HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man’s body was recovered by fighters after a mobile home fire in Seffner Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire at 10916 Lee Street.

Once the fire was put out, crews found a man’s body inside the home. The victim is not being identified at this time.

An investigation is underway, but officials do not suspect foul play.