Legislation to move Florida to year round Daylight Saving time would be good for tourism, Rep. says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Committees in the Florida House and Senate at the State Capitol have approved legislation that would move the state to Daylight Saving time year round.

The legislation would also make the western panhandle part of the eastern time zone.

The latest approval came Wednesday morning, when sponsor Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen (R-Ft. Myers) told committee members the change would be good for the tourism agency.

If lawmakers and the governor eventually agree, Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation would still have to approve the change.

