Former gymnastics doctor to be sentenced after more than 150 accusers testify

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar and other developments in the case (all times local):

11 a.m.

The last witness to speak at the sentencing hearing for a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting women and girls is a Kentucky lawyer who stepped forward in 2016 after USA Gymnastics was accused of mishandling complaints.

Rachael Denhollander says Larry Nassar groped, fondled and penetrated her with his hands when she was a 15-year-old gymnast in Michigan. Denhollander’s statements to Michigan State University police put the criminal investigation in high gear in 2016.

Denhollander said Wednesday that she did it “because it was right.” She told Nassar in court, “You have become a man ruled by selfish and perverted desires.” He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years.

___

10:30 a.m.

A judge says a Michigan sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts and other girls will “be in darkness the rest of his life.”

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made the remark Wednesday as Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing entered a seventh and final day in Lansing, Michigan. The judge is listening to a few more victims before she sends him to prison.

Sterling Riethman told Nassar that he created an “army of warrior women” with no “white flag to wave.”

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven people with his hands, but the hearing has been open to all of his accusers. More than 150 women and girls have given statements or had them read by others.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

___

12:55 a.m.

A judge is poised to send Larry Nassar to prison after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

More than 150 victims have appeared in court in Lansing, Michigan, or had their statements read by others since last week. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina will hear a few more Wednesday before sentencing Nassar. He worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Nassar faces a minimum prison term of 25 to 40 years. He pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.

They said Nassar would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them while they were seeking treatment for various injuries.