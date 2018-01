Tammy Levent is the founder of an award winning agency that gives you first hand information for all your travel needs. Experience the world, it’s easier than you may think! This week she is joined by Daly Mariatte, General Manager of Ladera Resort, to talk about why St. Lucia is a dream vacation, especially for honeymoons, anniversaries and a digital detox!

Book now and get a $250 resort credit!

866-888-2021

JustGoTrav.com

Open 24/7 – Price Match Guarantee