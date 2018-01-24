Jail Interview: Holiday murder suspect tells News Channel 8 he wanted his neighbor to die

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Holiday man accused of shooting his neighbor said he intentionally wanted to kill him.

Qiu “Joseph” Ke spoke to News Channel 8 in a jail house interview.

Ke said for two years, he and his neighbor Edward Tudor had an ongoing dispute.

“When I came out, I just want to try and get one bullet to the head,” said Ke.

Ke claims Tudor and the others who lived at the home, purposely banged on the walls for the last two years to keep him from sleeping.

He also claims they bullied and mocked him.

They’d been neighbors for four years on Richboro Drive in Holiday.

“He came out the room and I was there, then I shoot him,” said Ke.

Ke said not shooting Tudor wouldn’t fix it and that he was manipulative.

He said he had his will notarized, donated all his stuff to the Salvation Army and then came home to shoot Tudor.

Ke said he’s a nice guy and Tudor pushed him.

“I threatened him. I said, ‘you dig a hole, I’m going to bury you.’ Once I did that, then I know there’s no turning back,” he said.

Ke claims Tudor was evil and if he didn’t kill him, the dispute would never end.

He said he wanted to kill Tudor and had no regrets pulling the trigger.

“For him, I don’t have regret. But for his parents, yes. I understand. I kind of feel I had no way out,” said Ke. “I know once I pulled the first bullet, this is over. After I shoot him, because it’s over for him and for me.”

During his bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, Ke told the judge he wants to represent himself in court, because he wants to die.

“A life for a life,” he said.

Ke said he wants the death penalty.

