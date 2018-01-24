Haines City PD searching for man who abandoned injured stepdaughters at crash scene

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Haines City police are asking for help finding a man who left his 7-year-old stepdaughter at the scene of a crash after she was ejected from the SUV he was driving.

Investigators say Armando De Dios Cruz, 34, was driving his stepdaughters, ages 7 and 13, on Highway 17 around 5:27 p.m. on Sunday. Police say Cruz ran a red light at the intersection of Hinson Avenue. Cruz’s SUV was hit in the passenger side by a 2007 Chevy Malibu which caused it to spin and then roll over.

7-year-old Cristal Auinucal was sitting in the back seat of the SUV and was ejected. Her sister, Alexandrea Gabriel, 13, was sitting in the front passenger seat and was not ejected.

Police say Cruz ran away from the scene without checking on either child or the driver of the Malibu.

Cristal was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a precaution. Alexandrea was transported to Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center. Neither child suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Malibu, Hannah Arnold, 27, was transported to Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center. She suffered a broken wrist.

Police say Armando Cruz is the live-in boyfriend of the mother of the children and is referred to as their stepfather. Haines City Police Department officers searched the area for Cruz but could not find him. They also checked the family’s residence, but he was not there.

Police say Cruz does not have a valid driver’s license. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of leaving the scene of a crash and child neglect.

If you see him, contact the Haines City Police Department at (863) 421-3636 or call 911.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-