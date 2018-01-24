Florida well water has shocking reaction after Alaska earthquake

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 7.9 magnitude earthquake 3,800 miles away on Tuesday shook the Earth and caused an even more drastic reaction right here in our own backyard.

Water levels in Florida wells unexpectedly rose and fell after the major quake in the Gulf of Alaska.

Sensors near Fort Lauderdale and Madison, near the Georgia border, showed the change in water levels, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to Weather.com, water levels fell at the well near Fort Lauderdale, from 1.42 feet to 1.31 feet. Whereas, in Madison, a water level rise was recorded from 41.59 feet to 41.77 feet.

How did this happen?

Seismic waves traveling through the Earth can change groundwater after an earthquake, Weather.com wrote.

“Water levels in wells respond to the seismic-wave induced expansion and contraction of the aquifer tapped by the well, in turn causing step or oscillatory fluid-pressure changes,” the USGS says.

