Florida well water has shocking reaction after Alaska earthquake

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 7.9 magnitude earthquake 3,800 miles away on Tuesday shook the Earth and caused an even more drastic reaction right here in our own backyard.

Water levels in Florida wells unexpectedly rose and fell after the major quake in the Gulf of Alaska.

Sensors near Fort Lauderdale and Madison, near the Georgia border, showed the change in water levels, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to Weather.com, water levels fell at the well near Fort Lauderdale, from 1.42 feet to 1.31 feet. Whereas, in Madison, a water level rise was recorded from 41.59 feet to 41.77 feet.

How did this happen?

Seismic waves traveling through the Earth can change groundwater after an earthquake, Weather.com wrote.

“Water levels in wells respond to the seismic-wave induced expansion and contraction of the aquifer tapped by the well, in turn causing step or oscillatory fluid-pressure changes,” the USGS says.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s