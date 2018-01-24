Florida to hold statewide tornado drill this morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a practice tornado warning on NOAA Alert Radio as a weekly test message.

Before the warning is sent, authorities say everyone participating should consider themselves under a tornado watch. That means monitoring the weather and being prepared to go to a safe place if it turns into a warning.

Once the warning drill happens, officials say you should determine the threat and then either take shelter or duck and cover.

On its website, the Florida Division of Emergency Management says:

In real life, residents and visitors should listen to their radios for Watch and Warning messages to determine the threat to their area, and decide which protective actions to take. When in doubt, they should take immediate protective action. Plans may vary depending on the number of adults present, how vulnerable a location is, communications or other factors. Floridians are encouraged to use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans. Being prepared saves lives!

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is currently holding its annual Severe Weather Awareness Week, a statewide education campaign that focuses on a different weather event each day.