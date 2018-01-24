Florida to hold statewide tornado drill this morning

By Published:
Tornado weekend: warnings after 10 twister sightings in South, Midwest (Image 1)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a practice tornado warning on NOAA Alert Radio as a weekly test message.

Before the warning is sent, authorities say everyone participating should consider themselves under a tornado watch. That means monitoring the weather and being prepared to go to a safe place if it turns into a warning.

Once the warning drill happens, officials say you should determine the threat and then either take shelter or duck and cover.

On its website, the Florida Division of Emergency Management says:

In real life, residents and visitors should listen to their radios for Watch and Warning messages to determine the threat to their area, and decide which protective actions to take. When in doubt, they should take immediate protective action. Plans may vary depending on the number of adults present, how vulnerable a location is, communications or other factors. Floridians are encouraged to use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans. Being prepared saves lives!

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is currently holding its annual Severe Weather Awareness Week, a statewide education campaign that focuses on a different weather event each day.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s