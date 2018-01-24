Family memories at Tampa Bay area Toys R Us stores coming to a halt

(WFLA) – “I’m going to get a toy!”

Little Elliana Thomas was excited to shop at Toys R Us with her gift card.

“Some ‘Coco’ things because that is my favorite thing that we go to see in the movie theatre,” said Elliana when asked what she was going to buy.

Elliana was shopping with her mom Kate Thomas. The pair were very excited to check out the latest gadgets and toys.

“I think for me it just brings out a lot of memories when we were little about being able to just go and look at a huge selection of a lot of toys, and I like having those memories with my daughter, so we are pretty excited to go look today,” said Kate.

Those memories could be coming to a halt for many families as 180 Toys R Us stores are closing.

“I think it’s just a change in the times and I think it’s unfortunate, but there is just costs that go with being a brick and mortar store and that is just the way the world is turning,” said Kate.

“I think for my daughter and also my baby to be being able to physically be able to touch the toys and see them and just see her eyes when she sees them all, we don’t get that same experience online.”

Her preschooler agrees.

“Do you really love coming to the store and looking around?” we asked.

“Yes,” said Elliana. “Because that is the best part.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: