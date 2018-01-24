Domestic disturbance 911 call turns deadly in Bradenton, man killed by deputy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County deputy shot and killed a man who said he had a gun and then reached into his pocket, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the incident started Tuesday night as a domestic disturbance call at a Bradenton gas station.

At 9:20 pm, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance between a male and a female at a gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Rd . W.

When deputies arrived, the male suspect drove away.

A short time later the suspect vehicle pulled into a residence in the 6300 block of 6th St. W. in Bradenton.

The suspect ran from the vehicle and deputies followed the suspect as he ran behind a nearby residence.

According to witnesses, the suspect was yelling that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket.

At that time, a deputy shot the suspect, MCSO investigators said.

The suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the suspect will be released after family is notified.

The deputy will be on routine administrative leave as the investigation continues.

No other details have been released.

