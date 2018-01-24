Deputies search for Florida man accused of putting girl, 3, into oven

WESH Published:

DELAND, Fla. —Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a DeLand man who is accused of putting a 3-year-old girl into an oven.

Terry L. May, 45, is wanted on a child abuse charge, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim said Thursday that May frequently hit her with a belt and she told a Florida Department of Children and Families investigator that he had put her in the oven, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the girl had several noticeable injuries, including an extensive abrasion on her ear, several contusions and swelling on the top of her head and forehead, a 6-inch scar on her back, abrasions and lacerations on her feet, hands and leg.

The ear abrasion appeared to be consistent with a burn injury, deputies said.

Anyone with information about May’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777.

