PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Plant City High School will resume classes Wednesday morning after an apparent school shooting threat.

A Hillsborough County Schools spokesperson tells us the school was in a lock-in after a student painted a threat in one of the school’s bathrooms indicating that there would be a “shooting” today during school.

The culprit was found and classes will resume shortly.

