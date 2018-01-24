Boy, 12, dies from flu in West Palm Beach, says family

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy died of the flu on Tuesday, his family told WPTV.

According to WPTV, Dylan Winnik’s stepdad, Mike Medwin, said his stepson stayed home from school. He said he was tired and had a runny nose.

The family said they took his temperature and it was in the normal range of 98 degrees.

A few hours later, Medwin said Winnik passed away at his father’s home.

Winnik was in 7th grade at a Palm Beach County school.

The official cause of death has yet to be released from the medical examiner.