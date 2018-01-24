Bloodied man stumbles to neighbor’s home after a mother, teen daughter murdered in Brooksville

Shooting victims Adolphus Washington, Brena Marshall and Taneta Morrell.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Friends are planning a candlelight vigil for 16-year-old Brene Marshall, the high school student who was murdered along with her mother at their home in Brooksville Tuesday evening.

Yearbook photo of Brene Marshall.

Marshall and her mother, Taneta Morrell were gunned down in their home in the 2700 block of Azen Loop in the Hill n’ Dale subdivision, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

“To say it’s a tragedy is an understatement,” Nienhuis said.

A third person, Adolphus Washington was airlifted to a local hospital after the shooting.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told News Channel 8 that they heard what sounded like dozens of gunshots then saw Washington on their front lawn.  He stumbled through a side door into their kitchen and asked for help.

The neighbor’s family barricaded themselves in a back closet not knowing if the shooter was still in the area.

A man was finally apprehended following a standoff at a nearby home that lasted several hours, but his name has not been released.

“We have a strong person of interest in custody. We believe there was only one shooter, so I would say people can rest easy, and that we have the person in custody,” said Sheriff Nienhuis.

Nienhuis said the man was found inside a vacant home less than a mile from the shooting scene.

“It was a combination of several things. We got information from citizens in the area that was an individual running.  K9 also tracked and our air unit saw this person go into the house and not come out,” he said.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive.  Nienhuis said it’s still unclear if the person of interest and the victims are known to each other.

Nienhuis told reporters the crime was very violent and there was violence that went above and beyond a shooting, but he did get into specifics.

According to Nienhuis, Brene Marshall would have celebrated her 17th birthday on Friday.  She had asked her Facebook friends to donate to a local animal shelter instead of giving her presents.

Marshall’s friends are handing out these flyers for a vigil they’re planning for the teenager.

Her friends are planning a candlelight vigil Friday at 7 p.m. at 27378 Azen Loop where Brene lived.

The Hernando County School District says she was in 11th grade. They released this statement:

We are saddened to share the news that today Hernando High School is grieving the loss of one of their students, Miss Brene’ Marshall.

A Care Team is on site and is providing grief counseling and support to students and staff.

Our thoughts are with the Hernando High School family, and all those who knew Brene’, as you grieve and heal in the coming days.”

