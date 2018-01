There’s a new movie being made right here in the Tampa Bay area. It’s a live action family feature titled “Bernie the Dolphin.”

St. Petersburg and Clearwater depict the fictional town of “Sea City Florida” to be clear this is not a continuation of the story of Winter the dolphin. this one stands alone, and Bernie’s the star. Joining us now are Patrick Muldoon and Lola Sultan from “Bernie The Dolphin”.

The movie opens in 2019.