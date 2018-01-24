2 dead, suspect in custody after shooting, standoff in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – One man is in custody after two people were shot and killed in Brooksville.

Multiple agencies responded to the Hill n’ Dale subdivision off State Road 50 following reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two people were found dead at a home in the 2700 block of Azen Loop and a third shooting victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The sheriff describes that person’s injuries as serious.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies found the suspect in a vacant home less than a mile from the shooting scene.

“It was a combination of several things. We got information from citizens in the area that was an individual running. K9 also tracked and our air unit saw this person go into the house and not come out,” he said.

While multiple agencies worked to make contact with the suspect, residents were told to remain inside their homes and call 911 to report suspicious activity.

More than five hours after being called to the scene, a swat team went into the vacant home, located the suspect and took him into custody.

“We have a strong person of interest in custody. We believe there was only one shooter, so I would say people can rest easy, and that we have the person in custody,” said Sheriff Nienhuis.

At this time, deputies are not releasing the names of anyone involved. They have not said if the suspect and victims knew each other.

Nienhuis said another shooting was reported in Brooksville, but it’s unclear if the incidents are related.