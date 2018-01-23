WATCH: School bus slides on icy road, hits car

SUTTON, Mass. (WFLA) — A school bus driver in Massachusetts lost control of his bus on an icy road, and the whole terrifying incident was caught on camera.

Officials say the driver was picking up students Tuesday morning in Sutton, about an hour outside of Boston, when a flash freeze hit.

The freeze caused slippery conditions that made the driver lose control.

A woman nearby recorded the bus slipping backward down the narrow street and hitting a mailbox. It eventually hit a car and came to a stop.

Police say about 20 middle and high school students were on the bus at the time. No one was injured.

According to the school superintendent, road crews had already treated main streets when the incident happened, but hadn’t yet gotten around to treating side roads.

