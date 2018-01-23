Two Florida 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl’s suicide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.(WMBB) – Two 12-year-old students in the Florida Panhandle have been charged with cyberstalking following the suicide of a middle school student in Panama City Beach.

On Jan. 10, Panama City Beach Police Department officers responded to a call about 12-year-old Gabriella or “Gabbie” Green who was unresponsive. She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Panama City Beach police began an investigation into what caused Green’s death. During the investigation, police say they became aware of cyberbullying that may have attributed to the girl’s death.

Friends, acquaintances and family members of Green were interviewed about the incident. After conducting numerous interviews and reviewing various social media accounts and cell phones, police identified two 12-year-old children who were allegedly cyberbullying Green.

The names of the children have not been released, but authorities say both children confessed to engaging in behavior that they knew would cause Green emotional distress.

Although the children are being charged in relation to Green’s death, authorities say that during their investigation they did not determine cyberbullying as the sole cause of death, they only confirmed that she was being cyberbullied at the time of her passing.

The official cause of Green’s death has not been released.

Gabriella’s mother, Tanya Green, told the News Herald the arrests “were gratifying” but added she puts the blame on parents and the school system.

Panama City Beach police say cyberbullying is a huge issue and they plan to combat the problem by hosting a training session about cyberbullying in the weeks to come.

Gabriella Green attended Surfside Middle School with the suspects.