South Tampa Trading Company outfits pirates young and old

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for an original elaborate costume to impress revelers along the Gasparilla Parade route then the South Tampa Trading Company may be the place for you. Just inside this one-stop novelty shop are beads, baubles, britches & bling.

“Here at South Tampa Trading Company we feature the talents of many different Trading Partners, each with unique and fresh ideas. Many of the items you see here can be customized, simply ask our staff and they will gladly explain the options available for each item.Special orders are the backbone of this store,” said owner Anne Bartlett.

Bartlett’s shop with seamstresses on hand is known for creating custom costumes featuring buttons, trim and bling unique to Tampa in a style she promises will set you apart from the rest.

South Tampa Trading Company is the place many krewes in Saturday’s parade rely on to help them look their pirate best.

South Tampa Trading Company is located at 1916 South Dale Mabry Highway (813) 831-7882.

 

