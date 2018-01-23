Sheriff’s office asks community to help Sarasota deputy who lost everything in house fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to rally around a deputy who lost everything in a house fire.

The fire happened Monday afternoon while Corrections Deputy Anna Ferguson was sleeping following an 86-hour work week at the Sarasota County Jail. Ferguson has worked for the sheriff’s office since October 2012.

Around 3 p.m., her 21-year-old stepson woke her up because of the fire. According to deputies, Ferguson’s home was completely engulfed in flames in less than two minutes.

Ferguson and her stepson were the only two people home at the time and were able to get out safely. The sheriff’s office says Ferguson’s husband was on his way to pick up their 7-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter from school.

Deputies say there is nothing left of Ferguson’s home, including her vehicle that was damaged in the fire.

The sheriff’s office is helping Deputy Ferguson and her family but they are asking the community for help as well. A GoFundMe has been set up to help them get through this difficult time.

The person who set up the fundraiser has a goal of raising $10,000. The fundraiser also lists sizes for clothing donations.

Investigators believe the fire started in a children’s bedroom and was caused by an electrical issue.