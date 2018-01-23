Seminole Heights community weighs in on death penalty decision

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Old Heights Bistro in Seminole Heights experienced weeks of sagging sales after a suspected serial killer unleashed terror on the neighborhood.

We first spoke to the manager Natalie Mendez before Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was charged with the slayings.

We returned to the business Tuesday after State Attorney Andrew Warren announced he would be seeking the death penalty against Donaldson. Mendez is not on board with Warren’s decision.

“It’s always shocking. We’re talking about death,” Mendez said. “Asking for someone to die is pretty extreme.”

Others in Seminole Heights, who feared leaving their homes at night wondering if they’d be the next victim, aren’t as compassionate.

“Why not? He took the lives of four people, didn’t he? Wasn’t a reason for that!” said Bertrand Brodnax.

“The community, it can bounce off them. The families is what’s important. I think it would bring some kind of relief,” he added.

Michael Addison says he isn’t rushing to make a judgment.

“If something’s wrong with him, I don’t think the electric chair is the problem,” said Michael Addison.

Addison believes a just punishment will come—someday.

“He has to answer to the ultimate person. And that’s God,” said Addison.