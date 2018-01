HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Southbound Interstate-75 is shut down at Brandon Boulevard after a semi truck caught fire.

As of 5:45 a.m., the southbound lanes of I-75 are backed up.

Multiple emergency vehicles have responded to the scene.

Alternate routes are Falkenburg Road to US 301 or take US 301.

No details have been released about the cause of the fire or any possible injuries.