Security increased at Orlando Jackson Browne concert after threat

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A threat made more than 1,000 miles away has Orlando police on high alert.

A banner was put up at a church in Indiana that included expletives and the word ‘Orlando.’

January 23 is written in red on that banner, and on another banner, a reference to singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is visible.

Browne is scheduled to perform Tuesday at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The threat has resulted in an immediate response by the Orlando Police Department.

Officers have promised to step up security patrols at the Dr. Phillips Center before Browne performs.

“Die Orlando, just like (Las) Vegas.”

The vulgar and misspelled banner’s message references the October attack in which a lone gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

The banner was posted outside of a church in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The church is known for its liberal stance and held an anti-Trump rally on the one-year anniversary of the president’s inauguration.

“The Nazis and white-supremacists feel empowered and they feel like they can just do this and spread their hate,” Pastor Charles Davis said.

Davis also found signs nearby targeting prominent liberal donor and Rock N’Roll Hall-of-Famer, Jackson Browne.

The music legend is set to appear Tuesday night in Orlando.

Now, a potential terror threat means Orlando police are preparing to ramp up concert patrols.

In a statement to WESH 2 News, OPD said it is “aware of this incident and has been in communication with police in West Lafayette.”

That department is familiar with threats against Browne.

Just eight months ago, the West Lafayette Journal and Courier reported that paper fliers were sent around a Purdue University neighborhood, talking about killing the singer.

As Browne gets ready to take the stage in Orlando, the FBI and local police agencies continue to investigate any potential threats, working to keep the community safe.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m.