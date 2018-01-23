Police: 5-year-old girl stuck by uncapped needle inside McDonald’s

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – A 5-year-old girl was punctured with a used and discarded uncapped needle in a West Virginia restaurant, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Chief Detective Tony Hazelett said the child’s mother took the girl into the restroom of a McDonald’s in Charleston on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the girl picked up the needle, which was found by the trash can on the restroom floor. There was what appeared to be blood on the tip of the needle.

Hazelett said investigators were unsure if that blood belonged to the child or the person who left the discarded needle on the floor to begin with.

The child’s mother alerted management, and the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on her condition at this time.