Police: 5-year-old girl stuck by uncapped needle inside McDonald’s

WOWK Published:
(Via WOWK)

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – A 5-year-old girl was punctured with a used and discarded uncapped needle in a West Virginia restaurant, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Chief Detective Tony Hazelett said the child’s mother took the girl into the restroom of a McDonald’s in Charleston on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

Police say the girl picked up the needle, which was found by the trash can on the restroom floor. There was what appeared to be blood on the tip of the needle.

Hazelett said investigators were unsure if that blood belonged to the child or the person who left the discarded needle on the floor to begin with.

The child’s mother alerted management, and the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on her condition at this time.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s