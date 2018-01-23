WATCH: Pirates to bring cannons to ‘discuss’ surrender of key to City of Tampa

By Published: Updated:

Last year Mayor Bob Buckhorn refused to give up the keys to the city.

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

TAMPA, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 16, three steely-eyed warriors from Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla’s elite Plunder-Team Ten Special Operations Unit infiltrated Tampa’s outer defenses and swept into City Hall, presenting the Mayor with a dire warning letter from their Captain, Christopher Lykes.

The letter, signed in blood commands that Mayor Bob Buckhorn meet with Captain Lykes at high noon on Tuesday, Jan. 23 in downtown Tampa to negotiate a peaceful surrender of the City, and avoid a long and costly battle.  The letter further indicates the Pirates are threatening to hold hostage an International Treasure, revered by 31 powerful dynasties and recognized by the grand title of “Lord”.

It has been rumored the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, accompanied by a battalion of his fiercest pirates, is planning to descend upon downtown Tampa on Jan. 23, arriving at approximately 11:30 a.m. accompanied by the customary cannons to “discuss” with Mayor Bob Buckhorn the advantages in surrendering the key to the City of Tampa in advance of Saturday’s historic Gasparilla Invasion.

Should the Mayor choose not to voluntarily meet the Captain at the appointed date and time, it is feared he may be taken by force and respectfully delivered to the appointed meeting place, reported to be at Lykes Gaslight Park on Franklin Street, between Kennedy and Madison.

The 2018 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Tampa’s historic Community event begins on Saturday with the Gasparilla Invasion.

 

Get the schedule here.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s