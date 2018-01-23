Officials investigate fatal deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton.

Deputies were called to a gas station in the 3000 block of Cortez Rd. following reports of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

When they arrived, the male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect was later spotted pulling into a residence in the 6300 block of 6th St. W.

He got out of the vehicle and deputies followed him as he ran behind a residence nearby.

Witnesses said the suspect yelled that he had a gun and was seen reaching into his pocket. At that time, a deputy shot him.

The suspect was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave as the agency investigates.

