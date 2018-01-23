NFL rejects veterans group ad against flag protests

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Indianapolis Colts stand and kneel for the national anthem prior to the start of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KETK/WFLA) — The National Football League has rejected a Super Bowl ad from a veterans group asking for people to stand during the national anthem.

According to ArmyTimes, the ad would have cost AMVETS $30,000 and has a #PleaseStand picture with a service member saluting the flag.

The group claims the NFL did not provide a reason for their refusal.

The organization commander released an open letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell.

ArmyTimes reports that NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy said the Super Bowl game program “is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and the Super Bowl. It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement.”

According to the report, McCarthy also said they asked AMVETS to consider changing the ad to read “Please stand for our veterans,” but did not receive a response in time for production deadlines.

Super Bowl LII will take place Sunday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. The Philadelphia Eagles will represent the NFC against the AFC’s New England Patriots. You can watch it live on News Channel 8.

