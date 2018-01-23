Michigan man arrested after phone threats to CNN in Atlanta

By Published: Updated:
FILE- This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows pedestrians entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in downtown Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ric Feld,File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Michigan man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to travel to Atlanta and kill people at CNN headquarters.

Federal court documents filed in Michigan say 19-year-old Brandon Griesemer of Novi, Michigan, began calling CNN on Jan. 9.

He allegedly told a CNN operator, “Fake News. I’m coming to gun you all down.” He allegedly made racist and anti-Semitic comments too. Altogether, there were 22 calls from two phones over two days.

The phone numbers were traced to Griesemer’s family. Court documents say Griesemer had earlier made threatening calls to a local mosque.

An FBI affidavit says Griesemer made interstate threats by phone, in violation of federal law.

Griesemer, a part-time grocery worker, was arrested, with bail set at $10,000. He is represented by a public defender.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s