Meals On Wheels volunteer ‘fired’ for refusing to drop off meals at upscale Clearwater condos

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Meals On Wheels volunteer may no longer be delivering food in Pinellas County after she refused to drop off meals to people at an upscale condo complex.

Helen Barnes enjoyed being among dozens who bring hot meals to those in need.

“I look forward to every Thursday,” Barnes said.

But a delivery to the Harbor Oaks condos in Clearwater stopped her in her tracks.

“I realized, why are we delivering to these wealthy people who can call a deli or Publix or McDonald’s and get their food delivered?” she asked.

Harbor Oaks condos in Clearwater.

Helen tells me she and her partner refused to drop off meals at the complex, which boasts waterfront views and an upscale lifestyle, twice.

“I said, I really don’t want to. I mean, if somebody’s got more money than I do, ya know, why am I delivering? Ya know, they can get their own,” Barnes recalled saying to her bosses.

But the non-profit’s marketing director disagrees with Barnes.

“Unfortunately she kind of thought some people on that route didn’t deserve that food,” said Sandra Narron of Neighborly Care, the organization that runs Meals on Wheels in Pinellas County.

Narron said the non-profit assesses every applicant and some people pay to have food brought to them.

“We don’t distinguish between who pays and who doesn’t pay, whether they’ve got a nice house or whether they don’t have a nice house. That doesn’t matter to us. We’re there to help that client with the food they need” said Narron.

Helen says she misses her 22 clients and wants to return. 

“I’ll do anything. I begged. I groveled,” she said.  

Narron said Helen will be able to return once she gets retrained.  “As long as she’s willing to play by those rules, we want her back,” said Narron.

Barnes says she will comply.

Narron tells us this is the first time she’s had to let a volunteer go in her 26 years with the agency and is using Barnes’ story to remind readers that some people are house rich and cash poor.

Follow Peter Bernard on Facebook

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s